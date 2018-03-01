Photo: Courtesy Warner Nashville

By Robyn Collins

Country duo Dan + Shay have released a video to accompany their latest single, “Tequila.”

Related: Dan + Shay Release New Single ‘Tequila’

The video for the heartbreaking ballad stars actor, model and activist Nyle DiMarco (America’s Next Top Model, Dancing With The Stars) and Instagram star Mica Von Turkovich.

In the story, set in the Colorado mountains, the couple falls in love – then break up. Fast forward four years and DiMarco returns to the bar he and Turkovich used to frequent and texts a female bartender his order for a tequila. She turns around and when she realizes it’s her old flame she uses sign language to confirm his order (DiMarco is deaf) and show she recognizes him.

Dan + Shay’s website promises more new music is coming soon.

Check out the video for “Tequila” below: