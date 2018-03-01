Filed Under:video

By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Comfort dogs brought in by the Humane Society of Broward County were on hand to give students some much-needed support on their return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for the first time since the deadly shooting on February 14th, 2018.

See Also: Comfort Dogs Travel To Parkland, Florida In Wake Of School Shooting

The Humane Society’s Animal Assisted Therapy teams have been posted an update on Twitter, writing: “our therapy dogs provided comfort, laughter and even licked away some tears,” and numerous messages of thanks to the community for allowing them to be a part of the healing process.

The students also practiced some calming yoga and a few of the canines were more than happy to join in on the relaxation.

In addition to the loving dogs, dozens of police officers and members of the community were also at the school to welcome and support the children and staff during their emotional return, showing just what it means to be #ParklandStrong.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live