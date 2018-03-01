By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Comedian Amy Schumer has revealed why she fast-tracked her marriage to chef Chris Fischer.

The comedian posted a beautiful video on her Instagram account showing the beautiful beach wedding and a portion of her vows from the secret ceremony which took place two weeks ago.

First joking that she wanted to plug a few road dates, the comedian explained, “People are wondering why the rush? Why so fast?” during her vows while fighting back happy tears.

“And it’s because I truly cannot wait another second to be your wife.”

Although the couple had only been dating for a couple of months, Amy simply couldn’t wait any longer to marry him — and between the pictures and videos she shared, it’s easy to see the undeniable love between them.

Congrats to this happy and hilarious couple!