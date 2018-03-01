By Scott T. Sterling

5 Seconds of Summer have come back in a big way, with a sparkling new single, “Want You Back,” a new album on the way and an intimate North American tour to get reacquainted with the band’s legion of rabid fans.

“It’s important on this 26-date tour that we’re doing…we’re promoting our new music during the day, and the best part is we get to play a show at night,” explained the band’s drummer, Ashton Irwin. “It’s more to focus on creating a really cool experience for our fans and ourselves. We haven’t done a tour of that size in a long time.”

The drummer went on to promise something fresh for the fans fortunate to get into the intimate shows on the tour, which launches April 8 in Boston, MA.

“We’re also respecting the musicianship that has to go into the new songs, because it’s a slightly different sound,” Irwin revealed. “It’s going to be a great time, though. We love playing venues like that. They’re the best energy.”

The 5 Seconds of Summer tour will wind across the continent throughout the month of April, wrapping up in San Francisco, CA, on April 27 before the guys jump overseas to play shows in Singapore and Australia. Check out their North American run below.

4/8 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

4/9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

4/10 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/12 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

4/13 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

4/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

4/16 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

4/18 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

4/19 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

4/21 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

4/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

4/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater

4/26 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego

4/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore