By Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

Twelve people who were all involved in a rare organ-transplant chain from living donors met for the first time at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

Six sick people received healthy kidneys thanks to the donations of three sets of friends, an aunt and a niece, second cousins, and one good Samaritan to round it all out.

Hospital staff posted a live video on Facebook of the emotional meeting.

Doctors, nurses and dozens of medical professionals helped to coordinate the surgeries which happened over the course of three days. Until now, the six patients didn’t know who their donors were, but finally got to meet and thank each other for their selfless gifts.

All of the patients are currently recovering well and hope that their stories could inspire others to consider organ donation.

For more information on organ donation and to sign up for the national register, visit OrganDonor.gov.