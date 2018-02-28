Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Liam Gallagher wants the world to know why Oasis hasn’t reunited. He points directly to Sara MacDonald, the wife of his brother, Noel Gallagher.

Liam hurled the accusations via Twitter, where he placed the blame squarely on the shoulders of his sister-in-law.

“Think it’s time to address the witch you want me to drop dead you have a screw loose and know the world knows,” the singer posted on Twitter, reportedly in response to recent comments from MacDonald during a recent social media feud (via The Sun).

“She’s the reason OASIS is no longer have to put it out there she’s DARK,” Liam continued. “We were about to go on tour to USA she robbed noels passport f—ed with his head for a Wk he come crying at my door she’s proper dark.”

The singer wasn’t done, throwing more barbs in the direction of his brother and his brother’s wife.

“Him and her are like Fred and Mary west wishing people get aids and drop dead as you f—ing were Oasis for life,” he added, referencing notorious married British serial killers, Fred and Rosemary West.

“My mams got your number darling it’s not hard to forget 666,” Liam added before turning his ire towards an unexpected target: former frontman of the Jam and beloved British mod icon, Paul Weller.

“Wellers full of s— as well porcelain mod father can’t wait to bump him,” Liam tweeted. Weller is a very vocal fan and supporter of Noel Gallagher, which is likely why Liam let him have it.

Only time will tell who Liam Gallagher will go after next.

See some of the tweets below.

