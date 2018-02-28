Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Who’s the greatest female rapper of all time? It’s a question that’s divided the hip-hop community and inspired countless beefs. In a recent interview, the Cash Money co-founder didn’t hesitate to say he believes Nicki Minaj is the best female MC in history.

“I always say she’s the best ever, best female ever in hip-hop, hands down, facts. There’s no getting around it,” he told Rap-Up TV. “There’s levels to this s—. Very much levels to this s—. She’s an elite.”

Birdman added that he meant “no disrespect” to other women in the game, but Nicki’s catalog (and industry success) speaks for itself. In the past, Minaj has beefed with Lil’ Kim and Remy Ma about who’s the cream of the crop.

Nevertheless, Birdman says Nicki is doing her own thing — and doing it better than any woman in history.

“Sometimes, you can put Nicki in a room with males on a rap, but if you put her on females, it’s nothing,” he said. “She’s a monster in her own race.”

Minaj joined Cash Money in 2009 and the subsequent decade has made her one of hip-hop’s biggest commercial forces.

“She’s just a special talent,” Birdman said. “I’m blessed to have her a part of my team. She’s a special talent I’ve never heard before.”

Watch Birdman heap praise on Nicki here (explicit language is used).