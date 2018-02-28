By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

When Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade scored the winning basket on Tuesday night the symbolism wasn’t lost on anyone. Just before the Heat’s home game against the ’76ers, Dwyane dedicated his season to one of the victims of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Wade also wrote the name of the student on his sneakers; Joaquin Oliver, who was buried in Dwyane’s jersey.

Dwyane tweeted: “it’s way bigger than basketball. We are the voices for the people that don’t get to be heard.”

It’s way BIGGER than basketball. We are the voices for the people that don’t get to be heard. Joaquin Oliver may yo… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 26, 2018

The Miami Heat’s official Twitter account also changed their picture to show solidarity with the high school students in the wake of the tragedy.

Dwyane also wrote on Instagram: “joaquin oliver and henry thomas thanks for being my angels tonite. #wegotmoreworktodo”