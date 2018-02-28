By Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

A massive floral statue of Mickey Mouse just broke the Guinness world record for the tallest topiary sculpture at 59 feet and 3 inches.

It’s the first floral display of a Disney character at the Dubai Miracle Garden for their new partnership with the Walt Disney Company. It also commemorates the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse.

The Dubai Miracle Garden is a tourist destination situated in the United Arab Emirates filled with extravagant outdoor displays of flowers and is being billed as the world’s largest natural flower garden.

The new sculpture was created using 100,000 different plants and flowers – weighing in at about 35 tons and is supported by a four-ton steel structure and 50 tons of reinforced concrete.