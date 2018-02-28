Photo: Jonathan Mannion

By Jon Wiederhorn

Gucci Mane has a message for high school kids around the nation: Don’t be a fool, stay in school. The rapper did just that, and now, to celebrate his 20-year anniversary, he has offered to pay for his class reunion party.

In addition, Mane invited anyone who graduated from Atlanta’s Ronald E. McNair High School to a custom car and bike show.

Even though he didn’t go to college, had numerous confrontations with the law and did time behind bars, Gucci Mane may be the most famous student from his graduating class, notes Billboard.

Not only is he a platinum rapper, he’s a New York Times best-selling author for The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, which is reportedly being made into a biopic.

