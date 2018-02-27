Photo: Daniel DeSlover / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

In the wake of the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, some politicians (including President Donald Trump) have suggested that teachers should come to their classrooms armed. Rapper Vic Mensa has shot down the idea and called Trump’s suggestion “absolutely asinine.”

“It’s so backwards—Anybody saying that clearly has never been to a public school,” Vic told TMZ. “It’s all just a diversion from big money lobbyists with the NRA. Point blank, it’s not a real logical solution… it’s not even an idea. It’s just a distraction so people can keep making money off these kids getting killed.”

Mensa added that while his hometown of Chicago has faced high crime and gun violence statistics, the city has not contended with major school shootings. Mensa himself is serving probation for carrying a concealed weapon in California. Nevertheless, the gun owner says no one “needs” a high-capacity assault rifle.

“Point blank, you gotta ban AR-15s,” he said. “You don’t need an AR-15 to kill a deer, you just don’t. It’s being made a much more complicated issue than it really is. It’s not complicated. America is built off of blood and greed and that’s the way it’s always been. Does that mean that’s the way it always has to be? No. I say that as a legal gun owner who is also fighting a gun case in California.”

Watch the interview, which contains explicit language, below.