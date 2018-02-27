Photo: Alessandro Bosio / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee, Elvis Crespo and Play-N-Skillz join forces for a new music video that will entice music lovers to hit the dance floor. “Azukita” is the latest track from Aoki and Daddy Yankee that features slick beats and rapid fire singing from Crespo and Play-N-Skillz.

Related: Steve Aoki is Working on More Music with BTS

If the song itself doesn’t entice listeners to dance, the video surely will. Directed by Tyler Dunning Evans and produced by Matt Pfeffer, “Azukita” finds Aoki and Daddy Yankee transported into a video game where they build their teams and compete with each other through dance battles.

The four-minute clip includes a performance by dancer and choreographer Brian Esperon alongside others at SKIP Entertainment located in Guam, who are well-known for their viral dance videos on Youtube. Watch below to find out who wins the epic dance battle.