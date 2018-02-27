By Scott T. Sterling

Mel B. has spoken—even if she didn’t really want to say anything.

Melanie Brown, AKA “Scary Spice,” has unexpectedly chimed in on the long-rumored Spice Girls reunion. She says that that the ladies are indeed reconvening, and for a very special occasion: the royal wedding.

The singer was a guest on The Real today, where the show’s hosts pressed her on Spice Girls information until she finally popped with the big reveal.

It all started when Mel B. dished that she was on the guest list for the upcoming nuptials between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which sent the hosts into a frenzy.

She went on to share that all five members of the Spice Girls are invited to the wedding, asking herself rhetorically, “Why am I so honest?” When asked directly if the group would be performing, Mel B.’s terrible poker face gave her away.

“I’ve need to go,” Mel B. moaned as the show’s hosts screamed and danced at the news. “I’m going to be fired.”

Only time will tell if the Spice Girls will indeed reunite to perform at the royal wedding, not to mention the repercussions of Mel B.’s sudden bombshell.

Watch how it happened below.