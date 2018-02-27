Filed Under:video

By Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

Jimmy Butler isn’t going to let a torn ACL ruin a good time!

make a wish thumb NBA All Star Keeps Promise To Meet Fan With Cancer After Injury

Minnesota Timberwolves

Less than 24-hours after tearing the meniscus in his knee, the NBA all-star player made good on his promise to meet Matthew Long, a superfan whose wish was to meet the Minnesota Timberwolves player in person.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation made that dream a reality for the 14-year-old who has a rare condition where his body is unable to produce enough red blood cells.

Butler was a class-act the entire day and didn’t let any disappointment show on his face, although only hours before the meeting he found out that his injury could potentially cause him to end the 2018 season early.

The two chatted about football, Matthew received a signed jersey, shoes, and as a bonus even got to see the Timberwolves win.

