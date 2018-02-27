Filed Under:Logic
Photo: Frank Micelotta / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Logic has returned with a brand new music video.

Related: Logic Drops New Track ’44 More’: Listen

The rapper has shared a clip for the song “Overnight,” which was filmed while he traveled to Japan and Hawaii to make new music.

The clip plays like a colorful travelogue with a beat, as Logic spits rhymes in various locations around the two scenic destinations. From the alleys and avenues of Tokyo to poolside in Maui, the rapper clearly enjoyed creating his latest video.

The clip also includes footage of Logic getting a tattoo while in Tokyo.

Watch the video for “Overnight,” which contains explicit language, here.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live