By Annie Reuter

The first teaser for the JAY-Z-produced documentary Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story has been released.

Based on the Lisa Bloom book Suspicion Nation: The Inside Story of the Trayvon Martin Injustice, the six-part series sheds light on the shooting death of 17-year-old Martin, who was killed by a member of a neighborhood watch group, George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida in 2012.

The tragic event helped launch the Black Lives Matter movement and the rage and frustration of the incident is showcased in the stirring promo clip.

The phrases, “He was just a kid,” “I don’t want this to be swept under the rug” and “They say time heals all wounds. It does not,” appear in the 25-second trailer.

JAY-Z has helped support the late teenager’s family. Earlier this month, he attended a peace walk in memory of Martin.

Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story premieres in July on the Paramount Network. Watch the trailer below: