Filed Under:Hillary Scott, lady antebellum
Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Hillary Scott is making the most of her new life with twin baby girls.

Related: Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Shares First Photos of Twin Babies

The Lady Antebellum singer has shared a lovely new portrait napping with her girls Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn on Instagram. The pic is in celebration of the girls’ first month on Earth. See it below.

Happy 4 weeks baby girls,” Scott captioned the sweet black and white image.

The adorable babies were born on Jan. 29 of this year, entering the world at 5.5lbs each and 17 inches long.

The beautiful post followed an Instagram update from yesterday (Feb. 26) where the singer celebrated getting three hours of sleep in a row for the first time since the birth of the twins. See it below.

Happy 4 weeks baby girls. 💕💕

A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on

Praying this dream comes true. 🙏🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻

A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live