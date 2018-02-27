By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Horsing around is always fun… unless, of course, you’re possibly under the influence.

Officers of the California Highway Patrol pulled a man over on a highway after he was allegedly caught riding his horse — drunk.

The man was arrested and given a DUI summons explaining that by law, “a person riding an animal upon a highway is subject to all of the same rights and duties as someone operating a vehicle upon a highway.”

The patrol admitted they got a chuckle out of the unique situation but added there’s nothing funny about driving under the influence.

CHP tweeted after the incident: “Don’t put yourself, your beautiful animal, or others in danger of being killed in traffic.”