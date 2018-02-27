By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana
Horsing around is always fun… unless, of course, you’re possibly under the influence.
Officers of the California Highway Patrol pulled a man over on a highway after he was allegedly caught riding his horse — drunk.
The man was arrested and given a DUI summons explaining that by law, “a person riding an animal upon a highway is subject to all of the same rights and duties as someone operating a vehicle upon a highway.”
The patrol admitted they got a chuckle out of the unique situation but added there’s nothing funny about driving under the influence.
CHP tweeted after the incident: “Don’t put yourself, your beautiful animal, or others in danger of being killed in traffic.”
So a horse walks onto the 91 freeway...no joke. Rider arrested by CHP for DUI in the greater Long Beach area. Don’… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—
CHP Santa Fe Springs (@CHP_SFS) February 25, 2018