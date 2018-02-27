By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Family is the gift that just keeps on giving — and in Tammy Medine’s case, that gift was a brand new car!

Tammy and her husband Allen have both been taking care of their ailing mothers for a couple of years now, but according to Allen, Tammy does most of the work — bearing most of the responsibility as her brothers work time-consuming jobs.

Despite working a full-time job herself, and taking care of her family, she has never been one to complain. That’s why her younger brother Jason wanted to do something to show just how much the family appreciates her.

So he decided to buy her a brand new Mercedes-Benz!

In a blog post on Love What Matters, Allen explains: “My wife and I have been caring for her mom and my mother for a few years now. She mostly takes care of her mom who is in a home because of health issues and helps me when I need her to help with my mother, who is [in] a home for Alzheimer’s patients. It’s a very tiring job at times, holding down full-time jobs and being leaders in our church. It can really drain you. With all this, she never complains or looks for anything in return.”

The day the couple’s second grandson was born, Tammy’s youngest brother Jason told Allen his plan to buy Tammy a new car but wanted to keep it a secret until the family got together for Christmas.

“It was a real struggle for me to stay quiet about it. He sent me a picture of the Mercedes and he told me the deal he had worked out with the dealer and that he was still standing next to it. He asked me what I thought she would like — the Mercedes or a Malibu. I told him it wasn’t even a choice; it has to be the Mercedes, and if he didn’t buy it, I would!”

After making arrangements to sign the papers with the price paid in FULL, the family would have to sweat it out for the next three weeks waiting for her to get her car.

“I wanted my wife to have the best Christmas ever so I held my tongue, even though the dealership nearly ruined the surprise twice! Once they sent the license plate to the house when we asked them to hold it there at the dealership. I never check the mail, I always let her, but this day I decided to, and behold the plate! I had to hurry and hide it from her before she got home from work. Then they sent a card in the mail thanking us for our business, which she found in the mail. She asked me why they would send that and I told her we do business buying parts for the old Mercedes, so that’s probably why!”

Tammy’s reaction to the gift, which Allen posted on Facebook, shows just how much the incredible gift meant to her.

“We made it the three weeks without her expecting a thing. I think the new grandson helped distract her.”