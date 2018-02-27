Filed Under:demi lovato
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Philymack

By Scott T. Sterling 

Demi Lovato kicked off her “Tell Me You Love Me” tour last night (Feb. 26) in San Diego, where she hosted some very special guests.

Related: Demi Lovato Shares Live Acoustic ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ Video: Watch

In collaboration with the mental heath supporting CAST Foundation, the pop star invited five survivors—Julius Castillo, Mackenzie Marie Chapman, Samantha Megan Deitsch, Maia Hebron, Eden Hebron and Sarah Stricker—from the tragic Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School onstage.

Lovato spoke about how much she admires them for coming together as a community in a time of devastation. The audience had the opportunity to show support by texting donations to the CAST Foundation who will apply that money towards mental health resources for the students.

“Bringing CAST on Tour was very important to me because I want to be able to reach and inspire my fans. Tonight was our first night of the tour and it was incredibly special,” Lovato said in a press release.

“I was able to bring out and meet a few of the students that had to experience the shooting in Florida on the 14th. It was such an honor to meet them and hear their courageous stories. I want to make sure their voices are being heard and we can provide them with the mental health and post trauma care they need.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live