She still loves the city that never sleeps.
Britney Spears honored the late, great Frank Sinatra by singing the legendary “New York, New York,” but it wasn’t exactly the kind of tribute Ol’ Blue Eyes fans might have expected.

On Monday (Feb. 26), Spears shared a Snapchat clip of herself singing through a mouse filter that made her voice sound like she had been inhaling helium. The pop diva meant no disrespect to one of music’s finest entertainers.

“Who doesn’t love Sinatra?” she wrote on Twitter, then shared a nearly 30-second snippet of her singing Chipmunk-style.

 

Check out Spears’ squeaky performance below.

