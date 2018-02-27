Filed Under:video

By Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

Animals at the U.K.’s Chester Zoo got to enjoy a rare snow day by exploring the powdery white fluff they barely ever get to see thanks to a cold snap gripping the country.

Snow day! ❄️⛄️

A post shared by @ chesterzoo on

Everyone from the bears, tigers, capybaras, ducks and more decided to explore the outdoor section of their enclosures while schools, flights, and trains have all been canceled as the storm, which is being called the “Beast from the East” has blanketed parts of Europe with close to three inches of snow.

The critters are sure to be out and about today (2/27) but unfortunately, due to the inclement weather, the zoo will not be open for visitors.

