By Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

Animals at the U.K.’s Chester Zoo got to enjoy a rare snow day by exploring the powdery white fluff they barely ever get to see thanks to a cold snap gripping the country.

Snow day! ❄️⛄️ A post shared by @ chesterzoo on Feb 27, 2018 at 7:52am PST

Everyone from the bears, tigers, capybaras, ducks and more decided to explore the outdoor section of their enclosures while schools, flights, and trains have all been canceled as the storm, which is being called the “Beast from the East” has blanketed parts of Europe with close to three inches of snow.

The critters are sure to be out and about today (2/27) but unfortunately, due to the inclement weather, the zoo will not be open for visitors.

Please enjoy these adorable sun bears playing in the snow ❄️ #SNOWMAGGEDON https://t.co/ReYtZdrGJC —

Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) February 27, 2018

#BeastFromTheEast Due to the heavy #snow the zoo will be closed today (Tues 27 Feb) More info:… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) February 27, 2018

