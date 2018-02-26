Photo: Thomas B. Shea / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

There are push presents, and then there are the push presents for the rich and famous.

Related: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reveal New Baby Daughter In Touching Video

For the uninitiated, a push present is a gift presented to a woman after she’s given birth, typically from a spouse or partner.

So when Kylie Jenner gave birth to Travis $cott’s daughter, Stormi Webster, he hooked her up with one heck of a push present: a $1.4 million Ferrari.

Jenner showed off her fly new ride by way of an Instagram story, and it is quite the vehicle. See it below.

The Ferrari LaFerrari is a very limited edition car that’s already out of production.

The young parents were caught by paparazzi taking the sleek new Ferrari out for a ride to Nobu for sushi (via Us Weekly).