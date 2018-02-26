By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana
This woman is serving up some serious inspiration for people all over the world.
At a size 16, Hunter McGrady is happier than she ever was at a size double zero.
The model posted ‘before and after’ photos on Instagram of her two drastically different weights to help remind others to be proud of the body they have.
Hunter continually challenges beauty standards, even appearing nude in Sports Illustrated with words like ‘worthy’ and ‘fearless’ written across her body.
We must get to a place where we are not ashamed to be who we are, not afraid to speak our truth, not held back by the gatekeepers, the experts, the naysayers, the uninformed and unenlightened. I’m here to remind you all that we all have a body that sits differently than others but we are so blinded and yet driven by social media and what the perfect body looks like. I’ve tried in more ways than one to change my body, I have battled an industry that tells me my body isn’t good enough. Even in the plus size world, I get told to change. I’m calling bullshit on that. I have never been happier or healthier in my life. The girl above was a very sad, shy, unhealthy, scared girl who would have been mortified at the thought of being bigger because all I ever knew was that looking one certain way was beautiful and that i wouldn’t be accepted otherwise. I didn’t see different sizes or (what society labels) “imperfections”on my screens or on billboards. We all hold weight differently, some sit smaller than others and some bigger, we all fluctuate, we all are beautiful in our own ways and SO HELP ME GOD if I have children and have to raise them in a world where they don’t see diversity. I won’t stand for a world that keeps women down and tells us we can’t love ourselves and shout it from the rooftops. We are WORTHY of these things. I’m sick of being told it’s vain. Don’t you dare allow yourself to feel guilty for loving yourself or for feeling absolutely fabulous. You deserve it. You’re worthy of that. Today I challenge you to be bold, be fearless, tell yourself you love yourself, tell yourself it’s going to be a good day, step out in faith knowing that day by day the chains that have held you back for so long are being unshackled.
#flashbackfriday At age 15 I was told by 4 agencies that I needed to lose 3 inches off of my hips to be a model which would have put me at a size 00. I would desperately work out for hours and eat few calories per day, HOPING I could fit the bill. It wasn't until 18 years old, 3 years of insecurities brought on because I thought I wasn't good enough, that I wouldn't measure up! I realized that my body was not built to be that thin. Today, I'm so thankful I'm able to pursue my dream and still promote a healthy body image. He will fill the desires of your heart! Chains are broken! I see it in so many young girls these days who are striving to have a thigh gap, or for their hip bones to stick out, or to fit a size 0. Not everyone's body structure is made like that. Be the healthiest you, you can be. Be active, use the things God provided for you, focus on HIM and Embrace the body The Lord gave you! HE CREATED YOU IN HIS PERFECT IMAGE! You can't deny his sweet creations!
I am WORTHY, I am FEARLESS, I have CONFIDENCE, I am BOUNDLESS, I am RESILIENT, I am POWERFUL, I am ALL ME. I am no longer bound by the chains that society has put on me to fit a certain mold that has been so confining and brainwashing. Thank You @si_swimsuit @mj_day for taking on the “In Her Own Words” Project and @taylorbphoto for creating it. You continue to break the glass ceiling in a world that is so very afraid to do so.
