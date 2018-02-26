By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

This woman is serving up some serious inspiration for people all over the world.

At a size 16, Hunter McGrady is happier than she ever was at a size double zero.

The model posted ‘before and after’ photos on Instagram of her two drastically different weights to help remind others to be proud of the body they have.

She wrote, “The girl above was a very sad, shy, unhealthy, scared girl who would have been mortified at the thought of being bigger because all I ever knew was that looking one certain way was beautiful.”

Hunter continually challenges beauty standards, even appearing nude in Sports Illustrated with words like ‘worthy’ and ‘fearless’ written across her body.

She continued: “I won’t stand for a world that keeps women down and tells us we can’t love ourselves. Today I challenge you to be bold, be fearless, tell yourself you love yourself, tell yourself it’s going to be a good day”

In another post on Instagram showing her slender self at the age of 15, McGrady explained how she was told to lose inches off of her hips to be a model, “which would have put me at a size 00. I would desperately work out for hours and eat few calories per day, HOPING I could fit the bill. It wasn’t until 18 years old, 3 years of insecurities brought on because I thought I wasn’t good enough, that I wouldn’t measure up! I realized that my body was not built to be that thin.”

Just last week, the model shared her “In Her Own Words” Project photo taken by photographer Taylor Ballantyne for Sports Illustrated with the caption “I am WORTHY, I am FEARLESS, I have CONFIDENCE, I am BOUNDLESS, I am RESILIENT, I am POWERFUL, I am ALL ME. I am no longer bound by the chains that society has put on me to fit a certain mold that has been so confining and brainwashing.”