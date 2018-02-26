Photo: Courtesy Atlantic

By Maura O’Malley

Earlier this month, Shinedown announced a co-headlining spring tour with In This Moment and Five Finger Death Punch. But they’ve been up to a whole lot more than plotting their next tour. The band recently brought fans on set to film a new music video on February 24th and are therefore seemingly gearing up to release new music.

The band had previously set a Spring 2018 goal for the Threat to Survival follow-up, and while a release date has yet to be named, we had the chance to sit down with the band to talk about writing new music.

“This is the only time we’ve ever written while we were still touring an album cycle,” says Zach Myers. “Eric was writing a song almost a day.”

Below, hear more about the band’s new music and watch them reminisce on the first albums they ever bought, from Dr. Dre to Aerosmith.

Shinedown will hit the road beginning March 23 in Deadwood, SD, with In This Moment co-headlining in March & April and Five Finger Death Punch along for the ride in May.

But we don’t want you to wait that long to see more of the band. Check back soon for part two of our EXCLUSIVE three-part interview with the guys!