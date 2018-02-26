Courtesy Blackened Blackened Recordings

By Hayden Wright

Metallica’s WorldWired Tour is the gift that keeps on giving: The rock icons have just announced another North American leg that kicks off in September. The jaunt includes cities the band hasn’t played in decades and will continue the in-the-round style of staging for their performance. Dates extend all the way to March 2019 so fans will have many opportunities to see the band live.

As with previous tickets on the tour, buying a seat at a Metallica concert promises fans a physical or digital copy of Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. Along the way, Metallica will raise funds for their All Within My Hands Foundation, which supports a cross-section of national, local and Bay Area charities, music education programs and local food banks. Donations to this worthy cause enrolls ticket holders to win VIP experiences and other perks on the road.

Presale for Metallica Fan Club members begins tomorrow (Feb. 7) on the band’s website. More presales are sponsored by Citi, Spotify and others—visit the site for more information. General sales begin Friday (March 7).

See Metallica’s full list of dates (starting September 2) here:

9/2 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

9/4 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

9/6 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

9/8 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

9/11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

9/13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

9/15 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

9/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport Center

10/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/20 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

10/22 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

10/29 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

11/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

11/28 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

11/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

12/2 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

12/5 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

12/7 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

12/9 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

1/18 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

1/20 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

1/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

1/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

1/28 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

1/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

2/1 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

2/28 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

3/2 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena

3/4 – Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena

3/6 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

3/9 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

3/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

3/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena