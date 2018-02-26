Photo: Scott Kirkland / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Kelly Clarkson makes her big debut as a coach on the 14th season of NBC’s The Voice tonight (Feb. 26).

The show has shared an engaging new behind-the-scenes video featuring Clarkson’s first day on the job as she gears up for the new season.

Related: ‘The Voice’ Stars Channel Vintage Vegas in Throwback Promo



In the clip, Clarkson shows love for her fellow judges, starting with Blake Shelton. Shelton makes the mistake of calling Clarkson out as a newbie on The Voice, with the “Since U Been Gone” singer reminding him that she mentored his team all the way back on the show’s second season (much to the delight of Adam Levine and Alicia Keys).

It’s clear that Clarkson and Shelton will be the source of some serious fireworks this season, with the clip capturing the two playfully bickering on set.

“We’re close enough to where I can really mess with him,” Clarkson says.

She goes on to share that she’s toured with Levine in the past, and even dishes that if she was into women, her woman of choice would be Alicia Keys, calling her “walking zen.”

Clarkson’s infectious energy and genuine love of music permeates the video, which sets the stage for tonight’s season premiere of The Voice on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch it below.