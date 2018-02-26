The mix-up gave fans a new piece of intel on 'Love is Dead.'
Photo: Eliot Hazel

By Hayden Wright

Chvrches fans can look forward to a very cool special guest on the group’s new album Love is Dead. 

Eagle-eyed Reddit sleuths noticed an exciting collaboration that appeared (and then disappeared) on streaming services: a track titled “My Enemy” featuring The National’s Matt Berninger.

Berninger is the second high profile guest on the album, which also features Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart.

It’s not clear when “My Enemy” will get an official, permanent release but for now enjoy a screenshot from the temporary glitch.

