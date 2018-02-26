Photo: Courtesy Sony Nashville

By Scott T. Sterling

A Chris Young concert is the perfect place to celebrate young love.

Related: Chris Young Extends 2018 Tour

That’s the sentiment in Young’s new music video for “Hangin’ On,” which chronicles an attractive young couple spending the day making the most of Clearwater, FL, culminating in hitting up a Chris Young concert down on the beach.

The video’s location is pretty important—the clip was captured at the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach as part of a promo partnership with Visit St. Pete Clearwater Beach.

The concert featured in the video stars 50 Chris Young fans who had the opportunity to be part of the experience and enjoy two nights of accommodations at the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach, FL. Nice work if you can get it.

Watch the clip below.