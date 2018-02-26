By Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

David Trevino was brought to tears when his 11-year-old adopted daughter Haleigh secretly changed her last name to be the same as his.

Haleigh and her mother Angel decided to legally change the name on her birth certificate and when they got it in the mail they couldn’t wait to break the news to David. Haleigh and Angel gave him a letter to read as an early birthday present, which explained just how much he means to her.

Fighting through tears, David read the entire note, which in part reads:

“Happy birthday and happy Valentine’s Day — you stole her heart from day one, but today she stole your last name forever!”

Angel tells Radio.com that David has been an amazing role model for her daughter Haleigh over the years, riding horses and cheering her on in sports, and there’s nothing in this world that he wouldn’t do for his daughter. And, although hitting a snag while attempting to make the name chance a surprise, she says everything worked out in the end.

“We started the process in November but we hit a bump in the road that caused us to think we were not going to be able to proceed. I took it upon myself to call the number on the letter we received with the denial and asked what had happened. The fix was so simple and did not require my husband’s signature — and on February 1st the new birth certificate was in the mail!”