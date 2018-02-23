"I wanna act deaf for a year."
Young Thug
Photo: Steve Eichner / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Young Thug fans hoping for a new album this year will have to wait a little longer. The rapper has announced that he won’t be releasing any more music in 2018, out of respect for his deaf brother.

“I got a deaf brother,” he said in a video interview with Hypebeast TV. “I got a brother that can’t hear or talk, so I wanna act deaf for a year so I won’t put up any new music this year. 2019, I’ma put out probably Hi Tunes.”

Last month, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the rapper released a new song fittingly titled “MLK.” He has also been featured on tracks by Young Scooter and 6ix9ine.

