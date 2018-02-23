Filed Under:X Ambassadors
Photo: Courtesy Interscope

By Scott T. Sterling

X Ambassadors are turning up the emotion for the band’s latest music video, “Don’t Stay.”

The new clip is the third in a trilogy, following videos for “Ahead of Myself” and “Joyful.” All three tracks are from the band’s forthcoming album, JOYFUL, which is due to debut this spring.

In the new clip, frontman Sam Harris pulls up in a big Dodge truck onto an abandoned public basketball court. Emerging from the truck, Harris sings the song live, adding a new dimension and dynamic to the video.

The clip also captures a dramatic sunset, which finds Harris singing in darkness save for the truck’s bright headlights by the end.

Watch the emotional video below.

