Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard has shared a special performance for his number one fan.

Hubbard’s wife, Hayley, has shared a heart-melting video of her man singing Ben E. King’s 1961 classic, “Stand by Me,” to their baby daughter, Olivia Rose.

A topless Hubbard vamps through the tune while Olivia Rose coos and dances in appreciation. Hayley looks on lovingly, and even the family dog settles in for the intimate performance.

Watch the magic happen via Hayley Hubbard’s Instagram below.

