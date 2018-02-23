Photo: Courtesy Glassnote

By Jon Wiederhorn

Robert DeLong has released the new track, “Favorite Color Is Blue,” which features vocals by K.Flay.

“Favorite Color Is Blue” is an accessible, melodic track guided by an enticing vocal blend between the two artists, who sing in various styles over a straightforward beat, a computerized bass line and some mildly haunting keyboard effects.

The track is DeLong’s first single since 2015’s “Better Days.” His last full-length was In The Cards, which was released in September 2015. There is no news of an upcoming album.

K.Flay is currently on tour with Imagine Dragons. Her last record, Every Where is Some Where came out in April 2017.