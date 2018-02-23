Photo: Jeff Forney

By Maura O’Malley

Last week, following the release of the incredible new single, “Thought Contagion,” Muse announced a groundbreaking, by-request, live streaming show from Paris.

Related: Memes & Fake News Inspire Muse’s New ‘Thought Contagion’

Even cooler? You can watch the full set below beginning tomorrow (Feb. 24) at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT.

And, while you wait for the show to start, check out our exclusive interview with frontman Matt Bellamy to learn a bit more about one of the songs you’re likely to hear during the show, “Thought Contagion.”

Who knows—maybe we’ll even witness a little guitar smashing?