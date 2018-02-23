Filed Under:video

By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Following the deadly high school shooting in Parkland, Florida on February 14th, members of the traffic operations unit of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in La Plata, Maryland wanted to offer their support and make students feel safe when arriving at school.

28379122 1762027287162022 4613465620253454339 n Maryland Cops Offer Support To Traumatized Students Post Parkland

Charles County Sheriff’s Office

The officers visited various local schools to greet them, distribute high-fives and hugs, and simply show the students that they are here, and they care.

The department wrote in a post on Facebook: “Cpl. K. Syvertsen proposed an idea, which his squad loved: To visit various schools as students arrive for the day and personally greet them and let them know they care.

“The best thing is the officers’ presence put smiles on the teens faces as well as ours and we all enjoyed the morning.”

28056255 1762027340495350 610721075749601286 n Maryland Cops Offer Support To Traumatized Students Post Parkland

Charles County Sheriff’s Office

This act of kindness by the officers has been viewed thousands of times and left more than just the students smiling.

 

