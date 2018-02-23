By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Following the deadly high school shooting in Parkland, Florida on February 14th, members of the traffic operations unit of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in La Plata, Maryland wanted to offer their support and make students feel safe when arriving at school.

The officers visited various local schools to greet them, distribute high-fives and hugs, and simply show the students that they are here, and they care.

The department wrote in a post on Facebook: “Cpl. K. Syvertsen proposed an idea, which his squad loved: To visit various schools as students arrive for the day and personally greet them and let them know they care.

“The best thing is the officers’ presence put smiles on the teens faces as well as ours and we all enjoyed the morning.”

This act of kindness by the officers has been viewed thousands of times and left more than just the students smiling.