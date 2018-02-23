By Annie Reuter
Kacey Musgraves is set to release her fourth studio album, Golden Hour, on March 30. Today, February 23, she gives fans a hint of what’s to come on the 13-track project with two new songs called “Space Cowboy” and “Butterflies.”
Related: Kacey Musgraves Creates Her Own Carpool Karaoke With Reese Witherspoon
On “Space Cowboy,” Musgraves sings of a man who tells her he needs his space. “Sunsets fade and love does too / Yeah, we had our day in the sun / When a horse wants to run ain’t no sense in closing the gate / So you can have your space, cowboy,” she sings on the chorus.
“Butterflies,” meanwhile, is a more optimistic and dreamy song that has the singer feeling butterflies for someone new. “Now I remember what it feels like to fly / You give me butterflies,” she sings.
Musgraves co-wrote and co-produced the album with Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian and says this time around she did things differently. “I had a different mindset this time, which was feeling rather than thinking – leading heart first,” she says in a press release.
Check out Kacey’s new tracks and full album tracklist below.
Golden Hour Tracklist
1. “Slow Burn”
2. “Lonely Weekend”
3. “Butterflies”
4. “Oh, What a World”
5. “Mother”
6. “Love Is a Wild Thing”
7. “Space Cowboy”
8. “Happy & Sad”
9. “Velvet Elvis”
10. “Wonder Woman”
11. “High Horse”
12. “Golden Hour”
13. “Rainbow”