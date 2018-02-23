Filed Under:Atlanta Braves, Jason Aldean, Memphis Aldean
Photo: Jim Wright

By Scott T. Sterling

Jason Aldean is primed and ready for his beloved Atlanta Braves to kick off the 2018 MLB season.

In the meantime, the country star is beyond excited to share the game with his baby boy, Memphis. Mostly because he envisions a future where Memphis is supporting him as a player on his favorite team.

“Future Atlanta Brave watching his first baseball game,” Aldean captioned a Twitter video of little Memphis taking in a spring training game.

“You gotta start ’em early,” Aldean can be heard saying off camera as his boy seems entranced by the pretty colors on the TV screen.

See Aldean’s tweet below.

