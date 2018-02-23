By Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office in New Port Richey, Florida were called to the scene of an 8.5-foot alligator hiding out under a truck.

In a post on Facebook, the department explained: “Today is #LoveYourPetDay, in case you did not know. Most of us Floridians may not keep gators for pets, but we have enough of them in our backyard to consider them ‘family’.”

The officer who was dispatched to the scene was able to wrangle the beast, which surprisingly are not that uncommon in backyards throughout the state.

After ‘resisting arrest’ for some time, officers were able to detain the gator and relocate it away from people’s homes.