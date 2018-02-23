By Kayla Jardine

Sometimes it’s the small acts of kindness that mean the most!

Rachel Yuen was on a flight to Honolulu when she noticed a mother of 3 struggling to soothe her youngest. Eventually one of the flight attendants on the Hawaiian Airlines flight walked over and asked to hold the baby, soon calming him down.

Rachel said as a mother herself, she was touched by the gesture and called the moment priceless for everyone on the flight. She told Love What Matters, it ” gave a mother a moment to breathe and you have no idea how priceless this was for everyone around to see.”

This attendant’s actions really went sky high.