By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

108-year-old Esmond Allcock finally got to meet his great-great-grandson who is named after him.

Allcock, who currently holds the title of ‘the oldest person in Canada,’ has six children, seventeen grandchildren, thirty-six great-grandchildren, and twelve great-great-grandchildren — but after all of that has never had his name passed down. Until now!

His great-granddaughter Jenna decided to name her second child after Esmond and help continue his incredible legacy. Little Esmond Jr. was born in January 2017, almost 107 years after his great-great-grandfather.

In a blog post on Love What Matters Jenna says, “When I got pregnant with my second, he mentioned to my grandmother that he was responsible for 71 descendants and no one had named their son after him. My husband and I had wanted to name our new son after family, and that just sealed the deal.”

Once weather permitted, Jenna and her husband packed Jr. up for a trip to meet Esmond in a neighboring province but when they arrived, Jenna says he wasn’t sure who she was. “He knew who my grandparents (his daughter and son-in-law) were, but he wasn’t too sure about me. I explained who I was, but by then he was already so enamored with Esmond.”

After basking in the good news, Esmond simply couldn’t believe the sweet gesture and kept telling Jenna how much it meant to him.

Esmond Jr. sure has big shoes to fill to be just like his beloved namesake!