By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

People just can’t get enough of Chloe Kim!

The 17-year-old Olympic gold medalist snowboarder stopped by the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night and surprised some Olympic fans by photobombing them in New York City’s Rockefeller Center… and their reactions are priceless!

Even better, Jimmy revealed that Chloe accomplished every Olympians dream… she’s now featured on the cover of Kelloggs’ Corn Flakes!

Congratulations to this incredible athlete — and congrats to the fans who walked away with some epic photos!