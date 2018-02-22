Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Few people can boast the wealth of tattoos that adorn most of Travis Barker’s body.

With ink stenciled from the top of his head all the way down to below his waist, the Blink-182 member is as famous for his tats as he is his prowess on the drums.

Now, Barker’s son Landon is eager to follow in dad’s ink-stained footsteps.

Related: Travis Barker Throws Epic Birthday Bash for Son Landon



“My son’s 14 and he asks me every day,” Barker told TMZ when asked if he had an age limit on when his kids will be allowed to go under the gun.

“Yeah, but there’s an obsession with kids and face tattoos now. Yeah, every rapper and you know…Lil Pump played his birthday party,” Barker added when prompted about the “Gucci Gang” rapper.

“I don’t know there was like this danger about it when I was a kid, like I was 15 with tattoos, but it wasn’t easy to remove them. And it really said something if you were walking around with tattoos,” the drummer elaborated. “It was a job stopper. For me, I did it so I never had to get a normal job, but I explain to them you have to have the same hustle I did.”

“He would love face tattoos. Yeah, he would love it, but I tell him, ‘Until you’ve walked in my shoes and you’re ready to hustle like dad did, you can’t get face tattoos.'”

Barker added that his son was recently in the studio with Lil Pump producer, Bighead.

“Landon has a song out right now called ‘I Don’t Need Her,’ but he loves rap music,” Barker said, beaming with pride. “He’s been obsessed with rap music since he was a kid. He did a couple of hip-hop tours with me. He loves it.”

Watch the video of Travis Barker breaking down his stance on face tattoos below.