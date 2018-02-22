By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Things are getting a little prehistoric in Pennsylvania…

Officers of the East Lansdowne Police Department responded to reports of a dinosaur on the loose.

But when they arrived on the scene, they were relieved to see the gentle giant was just fulfilling their parental duties while wearing a Tyrannosaurus Rex costume.

The department wrote on Facebook: “On location we observed a T-rex taking their kid to school. No problem. Clear.”

Although there was nothing untoward happening, it’s good the cops checked on the scene. Jurassic times call for Jurassic measures!