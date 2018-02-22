Filed Under:video

By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Things are getting a little prehistoric in Pennsylvania…

Officers of the East Lansdowne Police Department responded to reports of a dinosaur on the loose.

But when they arrived on the scene, they were relieved to see the gentle giant was just fulfilling their parental duties while wearing a Tyrannosaurus Rex costume.

The department wrote on Facebook: “On location we observed a T-rex taking their kid to school. No problem. Clear.”

Although there was nothing untoward happening, it’s good the cops checked on the scene. Jurassic times call for Jurassic measures!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live