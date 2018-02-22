By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Kenyan athlete Daniel Safari Katheku almost lost his life at the age of five after a poisonous snake bit him on the leg. Thankfully, doctors were able to keep him alive but were forced to amputate his right leg.

Safari has never let his disability stop his passion of becoming an athlete — instead, it has inspired him to show others that there is nothing that should hold you back from your dreams. He is now a competitive soccer player, skier, and all-around athlete.

This year, Safari walked in the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea and is currently training as a competitive skier to take part in the 2022 Winter Paralympics — looking to be the first Kenyan to compete on the world stage in that sport. But, he needs some help.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to secure funds for the 25-year-old to reach his goals. In the past seven months, 92 people have given generously to his cause, taking a $3,000 chunk out of his $10,000 stated goal.

With the 2022 Winter Paralympics on the somewhat distant horizon, at the current rate, Daniel will be seeing gold in no time!

To learn more about Safari’s story and to help him reach his goals, read more and donate HERE.