By Hayden Wright

In 2002, Eric Clapton organized Concert for George, a memorial show to honor the life and work of the Beatles’ George Harrison. The legendary set included Clapton, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Tom Petty and other rock luminaries in the wake of Harrison’s death. The concert was held at Royal Albert Hall in London, one year to the day after Harrison passed away from cancer.

This year, the concert is being made available on home video and as an added bonus, will be screened in movie theaters across North America. Footage has been remastered and optimized for the big screen.

The concert mourns Harrison’s loss while celebrating his life. Clapton and McCartney collaborate on live renditions of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” and “For You Blue,” while another segment features Monty Python actors performing some of Harrison’s favorite sketches. George’s fascination with the spiritual also takes center stage in the show, which features sitar player Anoushka Shankar—daughter of Harrison’s spiritual mentor, Ravi Shankar.

For a full list of screenings, see the film’s official website.

