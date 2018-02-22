Filed Under:Beastie Boys, Han Solo, Star Wars
Photo: Nicolas Khayat / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

It’s the Beastie Boys in space.

The new trailer for the highly anticipated Solo: A Star Wars Story movie has been set to the sounds of the Beastie Boys’ perennial 1993 smash, “Sabotage.”

The intergalactic mash-up is the work of one Chris Galegar, with the video results shared by the War Starts at Midnight podcast.

Matching the high-octane energy of the Beastie Boys track with the explosive visual imagery of the Star Wars trailer makes for an inspired match.

Check out the trailer, which contains explicit lyrics, below.

