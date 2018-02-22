"She's got her dad's toes."
Filed Under:Adam Levine, behati prinsloo, maroon 5
Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Adam Levine’s new daughter has his toes!

Related: Maroon 5’S Adam Levine And Wife Behati Welcome Second Baby

Behati Prinsloo posted the first photo of the couple’s baby — or, rather, her crossed feet — and captioned it: “Gio Grace Levine 2/15/18 She’s got her dad’s toes.”

Gio is the second child for the couple, their daughter Dusty Rose was born in Sept. of 2016.

Levine’s band Maroon 5 will launch a North American tour May 30 in Tacoma, Washington. Dates run through October 15 in New York. The band is touring in support of its latest album Red Pill Blues, which came out in November 2017.

Gio Grace Levine 2/15/18 She’s got her dads toes 👼🏼

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live