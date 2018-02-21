Photo: F. Sadou / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Matt Berninger is up to something.

The lead singer of the National has revealed plans to create a new television show based on his own life experiences as a singer in a successful rock band.

Related: The National Share Politically Themed Video ‘Walk it Back’



Also playing a large role in the show is Berninger’s brother Tom, best known for directing and starring in the 2013 National documentary, Mistaken for Strangers.

In the doc, Tom Berninger’s persona is the “sort of amiable, slightly doughier version of Matt that’s nine years younger and still lives at their parents’ home in Cincinnati” (via Rolling Stone) has made him something of a folk hero among the band’s fans.

With incidents in the film including Tom being blocked by security from meeting President Obama when the National perform at a Presidental rally in Madison, Wisconsin to getting so drunk that he forgets to hop on the tour bus in Europe, his exploits are legend.

Matt Berninger said, “We’re hoping it’s a comedy!” when speaking with Double J in Australia about the new show being created with Tom, writer Carin Besser (Matt Berninger’s wife), and Australian filmmaker Trent O’Donnell and his wife. (via Pitchfork).

“I play myself and my brother plays my brother—Tom plays Tom, and Tom can’t play anybody else—but then the rest of it’s all cast,” the singer shared. “And I’m in a band. Actually, Aaron [Dessner of the National] helped cast the band with all the guys that were working on the Grateful Dead project together, and so it’s a bunch of guys from different bands that we’ve known and been friends with for a long time who play the band. And Aaron kind of is in it as a producer, sort of as himself but not really.”

Berninger added that show “has a lot of the same tone” as Mistaken for Strangers. “But this, it’s more scripted than that is, and it’s not a film Tom’s making. Tom is just a subject of it. It’s not a fake documentary.”