By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Just when you think you can’t love Stranger Things star David Harbour any more… he surprises you!

After dancing on the hit Netflix show — and receiving high praise for his moves — the actor decided he wanted to show off his moves to some penguins. So, he tweeted at Greenpeace asking how many retweets it would take to get him to Antarctica.

Apparently, that magic number is 200 thousand — and a month later, David has kept his promise after receiving almost double what Greenpeace asked for!

After seeing the penguins up close, Harbour now wants to help protect their natural environment in any way possible. The 42-year-old is currently helping Greenpeace gather signatures to create the largest protected area in the world.

By working together we can urge members of the Antarctic Ocean Commission to put the Antarctic first and secure an Antarctic Ocean Sanctuary.”

For more information, visit ProtectTheAntarctic.org — and to sign the petition, visit Greenpeace.org.

 

